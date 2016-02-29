OSP makes major drug bust on Highway 97 south of Biggs

The following is a press release from the Oregon State Police issued 9:45 a.m. Feb. 29:

On , 2016 at about 1:30PM, an Oregon State Trooper stopped a northbound 2008 Dodge Caravan bearing a Washington license plate on US 97 near milepost 16 for a traffic violation (south of Biggs Junction). Less than a minute into the traffic stop, the trooper observed a handgun in the vehicle’s glovebox after a passenger opened it. The driver and passenger, neither of whom had a concealed weapons permit, were detained.

The driver of the Dodge Caravan was identified as Alberto Alejandro Martinez, 32 years old from Moses Lake, Washington. The passenger was identified as Jose Joel Helguera Del Rio, 31 years old from Royal City, Washington. A subsequent search of the Dodge Caravan revealed approximately 25 pounds of cocaine and 44 pounds of methamphetamine.

Both Martinez and Helguera Del Rio were arrested and lodged in the Multnomah County Jail for multiple federal drug and firearm related charges.

The Oregon State Police Patrol Division was assisted by Detectives from the Oregon State Police and Portland Police Bureau, the Sherman County Sheriff’s Office, US Marshals Service and US Attorney’s Office. The investigation is ongoing with the assistance of the Homeland Security Investigations (U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement).

This is one of the more significant recent seizures of illegal drugs in transport by the Oregon State Police. The estimated street values of the drugs are over 2.3 million dollars. It is believed that seizures such as this have the capability to make an immediate impact in the safety of numerous communities throughout the northwest.