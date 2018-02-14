Most Klickitat County school levies pass by wide margins

It was school levy election time in Washington Tuesday, February 13. Here are the results for Klickitat County:

Goldendale School district passed with just under 62 percent in favor

Glenwood passed with just over 60 percent yes

Centerville passed two levies an operations levy and a technology levy both by nearly 75 percent

Wishram passed by nearly 65 percent

Bickleton passed by 66 percent by Klickitat County voters and by 88 percent by Yakima County voters.

Roosevelt did not pass – the vote was 20 against and 18 in favor.