Centrist leader says Netanyahu should resign

JERUSALEM (AP) — The head of a centrist Israeli party called on Benjamin Netanyahu to resign and defended his decision to cooperate with police in their corruption investigation of the prime minister.

Yair Lapid said “like any law-abiding citizen who is asked by the police to help them get to the truth, I went and answered all their questions.”

The Yesh Atid leader has drawn heat over the affair. Netanyahu ally David Amsalem called him a “snitch.”

Lapid said: “That’s how criminals talk, not public servants.”

He said Netanyahu should “vacate his post” for the good of the country. It’s impossible to govern “while you spend most of your time with your lawyers or responding to the press,” he said.

Lapid’s remarks Wednesday came the morning after Israeli police recommended Netanyahu be indicted on bribery and breach of trust charges in two cases.