South Africa’s ANC says Zuma must leave office

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa’s ruling party says it expects President Jacob Zuma to respond tomorrow to its declaration that he leave office after rising public anger over multiple scandals.

Ace Magashule, secretary-general of the African National Congress, says the party’s national executive committee has decided to “recall” Zuma.

If Zuma refuses his party’s instruction, the matter could go to parliament for a vote on a motion of no confidence.

Magashule says “it’s obvious” that the party wants Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa to succeed Zuma.