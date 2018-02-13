Senator Murray’s statement on President Trump’s budget proposal

Senator Murray decries plan’s massive giveaways, lack of investments in critical priorities including education, environment, health care and more

Senator Murray: President Trump’s partisan budget “will quickly be rejected by Democrats and Republicans who are focused on actually delivering results for the families we represent”

(Washington, D.C.) – U.S. Senator Patty Murray (D-WA), a senior member of the Senate Budget Committee, issued the following statement after President Trump unveiled his Fiscal Year 2019 budget request that deprioritizes several critical funding needs, including investments in education, strengthening the safety net and protecting the environment, that are vital to families in Washington state and nationwide.

“This budget is crystal clear about what President Trump prioritizes: massive tax cuts for the wealthiest Americans and biggest corporations over critical investments in education, health care, the environment, and other middle class priorities. Instead of working with Democrats and Republicans to build on the bipartisan budget deal that he himself just signed into law, President Trump has instead chosen to put partisanship, division, and right-wing ideology ahead of workers, families, and the economy. While I am glad that President Trump has finally accepted the need for new investments to tackle the opioid crisis, the most positive thing I can say about the overall budget proposal is that it will quickly be rejected by Democrats and Republicans who are focused on actually delivering results for the families we represent.”