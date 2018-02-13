Goldendale FFA honored

SPOKANE — The Goldendale chapter of the FFA was honored with an Excellence in Agriculture Youth award at the Spokane Ag Expo and Pacific Northwest Farm Forum for its community service. The club volunteers in soup kitchens, works at information stations at community events to provide agriculture information, hosts a Women in Welding event, volunteers at the community pool, sponsors food drives, plants flowers and raises and releases salmon.

“(The award) means we’re actually accomplishing something and makes it feel like our chapter can actually get out there, because Goldendale’s kind of a small town, so it doesn’t get a lot of recognition,” Shyann Richmond, secretary for the chapter and a ninth-grader told the Capitol Press. “When you are able to get recognized in this big city like this … I feel like it helps us grow as an officer team.”