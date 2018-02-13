For Korean-American, Olympics are a chance to go home again

GANGNEUNG, South Korea (AP) — Song Hong used to tell his grandchildren about his childhood. He’d joke that they were “country folks” from a rugged and rural corner of the world that none of their fellow Americans had ever heard of, or likely ever would.

Then one day, from his home in California, he saw the news: That rugged and rural corner of the world he left four decades ago for a new life in the United States had been named host of the 2018 Winter Olympics.

He wanted the chance to have his family see it.

They planned the trip for years. And last week, Song and his wife, Chong, arrived with their son, daughter-in-law and two grandchildren. Now they’re exploring a very different city than the one they left behind in 1975.