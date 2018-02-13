Conservatives lash out at GOP spending binge

NEW YORK (AP) — Some conservatives are grappling with a Republican-backed spending binge that threatens to generate trillion-dollar deficits for years to come while staining a cherished pillar of the modern-day Republican Party.

While President Donald Trump and his allies hope economic growth may ease future deficits, few fiscal conservatives are cheering Monday’s release of the president’s $4 trillion-plus budget. The plan would create $7.2 trillion in red ink over the next decade if adopted by Congress. That follows congressional passage of last week’s $400 billion spending pact, along with massive tax cuts.

Deficit hawks in Congress and conservative activists who railed against President Barack Obama’s spending plans are calling the GOP debt explosion “dangerous,” ”immoral” and “a betrayal.”