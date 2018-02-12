Plenty of excitement on Day 3 of Winter Olympics

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) — Strong winds forced the cancellation of the highly anticipated women’s giant slalom, but there was still plenty of excitement on Day 3 of the Pyeongchang Olympics.

Canada won the team gold in figure skating, and Mirai Nagasu became the first American woman to land a triple axel at the Olympics.

Jamie Anderson defended her title in Olympic women’s slopestyle snowboarding, surviving blustery and treacherous conditions to give the United States its second gold medal of the games.

German biathlete Laura Dahlmeier became the first double gold medalist of the Olympics by capturing the women’s 10-kilometer pursuit, and Frenchman Martin Fourcade bounced back from a disappointing eighth-place finish in the sprint race to win the gold medal in the 12.5-kilometer pursuit.

Dutch speed skater Ireen Wust won her fifth Olympic gold medal, victorious in the 1,500 meters, and Canada’s Mikael Kingsbury continued Canada’s domination of the men’s moguls with his first Olympic title and Canada’s third in a row in the discipline.