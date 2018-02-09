Wyden Votes No On Government Spending Package

House Republicans Leave Western Communities in the Lurch While Sending Billions to Aid Coasts

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., issued the following statement after voting ‘No’ on a government spending package.

“Leader Schumer deserves tremendous credit for securing a number of key Democratic priorities in this package. I’m particularly proud that this bill contains historic victories for Finance Committee priorities in terms of health care and human services, on everything from health care for children, to the most significant improvement in the child welfare system in decades and a strengthening of the Medicare guarantee,” Wyden said.

“Nevertheless, the disaster relief provisions are bitterly disappointing for those of us in the West. I voted no because Paul Ryan obstructed bipartisan work to protect the West, giving tens of billions to the coasts for disaster recovery after the fact, while denying westerners billions that could be used to prevent wildfire disasters in the first place. I continue to be very troubled by the massive increases in defense spending and lack of a permanent solution for DACA.”