Russians enter stadium amid doping concerns

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) — The Russian Olympic team, known during the Pyeongchang games as the “Olympic Athletes from Russia,” has entered the opening ceremonies under a significant cloud related to past doping concerns.

There are 168 Russians who are being forced to compete in neutral uniforms under the Olympic flag as punishment for Russian doping in Sochi in 2014. Other athletes haven’t been invited to compete at all. Appeals by 45 of them were rejected Friday.

The Russians wore grey jackets with white scarves on Friday night and were carrying the Olympic flag. Response from the crowd was fairly muted, though some cheering could be heard.