Death toll climbs to 6 in Taiwan quake

HUALIEN, Taiwan (AP) — The confirmed death toll has climbed to six in a strong earthquake that hit near Taiwan’s east coast.

Taiwan’s National Fire Agency said Wednesday that in addition to the six deaths, 256 people were injured in the quake and 88 were unaccounted for.

Taiwan’s official Central News Agency reported that seven people had been killed.

The shallow, magnitude 6.4 quake that hit late Tuesday night caused at least four buildings in worst-hit Hualien county to cave in and tilt dangerously.