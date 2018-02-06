British judge upholds Assange warrant

LONDON (AP) — A British judge has upheld a U.K. arrest warrant for the WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, leaving his legal position unchanged after more than five years inside the Ecuadorean Embassy in London.

Judge Emma Arbuthnot said the warrant stands, rejecting a call from Assange’s lawyers for the warrant to be revoked because he is no longer wanted for questioning in Sweden.

Assange has been holed up in the embassy since he took refuge there in June 2012 to avoid extradition to Sweden. Swedish prosecutors were investigating allegations of sexual assault and rape made by two women in 2010.

Swedish prosecutors dropped the case last year, but Assange was still subject to a British arrest warrant for jumping bail in 2012.