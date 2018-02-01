Top Democrat questions US meeting with Russian spy chiefs

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats want to know why the Trump administration allowed two Russian spy chiefs under U.S. and European sanctions to meet last week in Washington with American intelligence officials.

Russia’s U.S. ambassador says the head of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service was in the U.S. to discuss counterterrorism with his American counterparts.

He was accompanied by the director of the top KGB successor agency known as the Federal Security Service. That’s according to two U.S. officials, who were not authorized to disclose the information and spoke on condition of anonymity.

The CIA would not confirm the meetings, saying only that any interactions with foreign intelligence officials would have been conducted in accordance with U.S. law and in consultation with appropriate departments and agencies.