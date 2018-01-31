Schiff says Russia memo doesn’t vindicate Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rep. Adam Schiff, the top-ranking Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, says there is nothing in a classified Republican memo on the Russia investigation that vindicates President Donald Trump.

He says Rep. Devin Nunes of California, the committee chairman, is pushing a “misleading narrative” to undermine the FBI and special counsel Robert Mueller, who is investigating Russian meddling in the 2016 election and whether Trump’s campaign was involved.

Schiff says, “This is not about the facts.”

He says Trump also incorrectly claimed to be vindicated last year when Nunes shared evidence with the White House of a “vast unmasking conspiracy” that allegedly involved Obama officials inappropriately making requests to uncover the identities of Trump campaign officials in intelligence reports.

Schiff spoke at an event sponsored by the news site Axios.