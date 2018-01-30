Ginsburg bemoans partisan atmosphere in Washington

By MICHELLE R. SMITH, Associated Press

BRISTOL, R.I. (AP) — U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg says one of her great fears is that the federal judiciary will start to be seen as just another political branch of government.

Ginsburg is skipping President Donald Trump’s first State of the Union address Tuesday. Instead, she spoke at Roger Williams University School of Law in Rhode Island.

She did not discuss Trump, but bemoaned the partisan atmosphere in Washington. She says it will take “great leaders on both sides of the aisle to say ‘Let’s stop this nonsense’ and start working for our country the way we should.'”

Ginsburg praised three female senators for working across the aisle: Democrats Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar and Republican Susan Collins.

The 84-year-old justice said she feels fine and attributed her health to her personal trainer.