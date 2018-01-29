IS attack on military academy in Afghan capital kills 11

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Islamic State militants attacked Afghan soldiers guarding a military academy in the capital on Monday, killing at least 11 troops and wounding 16.

The attack, which began before dawn and continued well past daybreak, was the latest in a wave of relentless violence in Kabul this month unleashed by the Taliban and the rival Islamic State group that has killed scores and left hundreds wounded.

President Donald Trump condemned the recent spate of violence, saying “innocent people are being killed left and right,” including children. After previously expressing support for Afghan efforts to reach a political settlement with the insurgent group, Trump said “there’s no talking to the Taliban.”