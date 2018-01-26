Weekend events January 26-27

FRIDAY

Jase GibsonTaco Feed fundraiser during the Dufur home basketball games with Horizon Christian. 4:30 to 8 pm tonight.

St Mary’s carnival The annual St. Mary’s Academy family carnival is set for this Friday, Jan. 27, at 5:30 p.m. at the school, located at 10th and Cherry Heights. Admission is free to the event, which is open to the public and runs from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tickets are purchased for food and carnival games. Activities include carnival games, hundreds of silent auction items, homemade chili, hamburgers and corn dogs, and a make-your-own sundae bar. New this year is a teen hangout, for sixth-graders and older, where they can enjoy pizza, nachos and pop, listen to music, play Wii games, and shoot hoops. Entry is by purchase of a special bracelet that costs $10,

SATURDAY

Robbie Burns supper in Condon – the 21st Annual Grand Celebration of Condon’s Scottish Heritage including music, recitations, shortbread contest, oral family histories, food & merriment, Starts at 2 pm Saturday at the Condon Elks Lodge. Tickets $17 or $30 for a couple.

Sherman County all you can eat crab, oyster & shrimp feed Saturday 3 to 8 PM at the Morrow County Grain Growers in Wasco. Tickets $36 in advance, and available at Morrow County Grain Growers and the Lean-To Café in Wasco, Husky’s 97 Market in Moro, Maupin Hardware, Wheatland Insurance in Condon, Mid-Columbia Producers, Goldendale Farm and Home, and Dinty’s Market West in The Dalles, with proceeds going to the Sherman County Athletic Foundation. Tickets will be $40 at the door.

Gorge Roller Girls open their season with a home contest Saturday 6 pm at the Readiness Center at Columbia Gorge Community College. Tickets Tickets Purchased online are just $10.50 for adults, $5.50 for students. Tickets t the door are $8 for students and $13 for adults. Kids under the age of six are free.