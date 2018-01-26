Attention building trades stakeholders. State calls meeting for 5:30 Jan 30 at Wasco County Courthouse.

Who: All MCCOG Building Inspection
Stakeholders
What: Oregon Building Codes Division meeting to discuss
MCCOG building inspection program changes
effective February 1, 2018*.
Where: Wasco County Courthouse
511 Washington Street, Courtroom 301
The Dalles, OR 97058
(Courtroom 301 is located on the 3rd floor of the Wasco County Courthouse.
Please do not bring food/drinks into the courtroom.)
When: Tuesday, January 30, 2018 – 5p.m. – 7p.m.
Why: Learn about changes underway that affect the delivery
of building codes services to you including:
• Permitting
• Plan review
• Inspection
• Future building codes office location:
2705 East 2nd St., The Dalles, OR 97058
*On February 1, 2018, the Oregon Building Codes Division
will begin providing building codes services to Wasco,
Sherman, Gilliam and Wheeler counties.