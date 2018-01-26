Attention building trades stakeholders. State calls meeting for 5:30 Jan 30 at Wasco County Courthouse.

Who: All MCCOG Building Inspection

Stakeholders

What: Oregon Building Codes Division meeting to discuss

MCCOG building inspection program changes

effective February 1, 2018*.

Where: Wasco County Courthouse

511 Washington Street, Courtroom 301

The Dalles, OR 97058

(Courtroom 301 is located on the 3rd floor of the Wasco County Courthouse.

Please do not bring food/drinks into the courtroom.)

When: Tuesday, January 30, 2018 – 5p.m. – 7p.m.

Why: Learn about changes underway that affect the delivery

of building codes services to you including:

• Permitting

• Plan review

• Inspection

• Future building codes office location:

2705 East 2nd St., The Dalles, OR 97058

*On February 1, 2018, the Oregon Building Codes Division

will begin providing building codes services to Wasco,

Sherman, Gilliam and Wheeler counties.