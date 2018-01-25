Trump says he’s open to pathway to citizenship for Dreamers

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is assuring young immigrants known as Dreamers that their problem will be solved and they need not worry.

Trump told reporters that he’s open to an immigration plan that would provide a pathway to citizenship for the hundreds of thousands of young people brought to the country as children and here illegally. A White House official stepped back from Trump’s remarks, saying citizenship is just a “discussion point” in a plan to be revealed next week.

As lawmakers tussle over the issue of immigration, the White House says its offering a legislative framework with the hope that the House and Senate will approve it. Trump says he’ll propose $25 billion for building a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border and $5 billion for other security measures.