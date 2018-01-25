A woman, an investigator, and a quest for justice in China

XIANGYANG, China (AP) — A growing number of brands have taken public responsibility for working conditions throughout their global supply chains.

Yu Chunyan paid her way through college by toiling through the summer of 2016 assembling iPhones at a supplier for Apple Inc. She was shocked when she wasn’t paid her full wages. But she wasn’t sure whether to trust the stranger who offered help.

The man worked with China Labor Watch, a rights group and watchdog that can help companies know what conditions are inside factories that make their products.

Not everyone has embraced their approach.

When China Labor Watch confronted Ivanka Trump’s brand with evidence of labor abuses at Chinese suppliers, her company refused to engage. And neither she nor her brand spoke out when three China Labor Watch investigators were arrested.