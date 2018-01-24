Listen: town hall in Maupin by new state rep Dan Bonham and new state senator Cliff Bentz

New District 59 state representative Daniel Bonham and new District 30 state senator Cliff Bentz held a joint town hall meeting yesterday in the Maupin grade school gym, following a tour of the town. K through 12 students were also present to hear democracy in action. Bentz is a former state representative who was appointed to the state senate on the retirement of Sen. Ted Ferrioli. Bonham was appointed as state representative to replace Rep. John Huffman and is new to politics.

To listen to the event, click on the grey podcast bar below.