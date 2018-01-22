Town’s app-fueled traffic restrictions debut

LEONIA, N.J. (AP) — So far, so good for a New Jersey town that has put up traffic restrictions in response to navigation apps sending motorists on shortcuts to the George Washington Bridge.

Monday marked the first day that motorists passing through Leonia will have to avoid side streets or face a potential $200 fine. Police say thousands of cars routinely clog the streets in the town of 9,200, causing safety problems.

One resident described Monday’s decreased traffic volume as “peaceful” and “beautiful.”

Police Chief Thomas Rowe said his officers initially will give motorists warnings, but will eventually begin writing tickets.