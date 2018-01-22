EU concerned about Turkish operation in Syria

BEIRUT (AP) — The European Union’s top diplomat says she’s concerned about Turkey’s military offensive on a Kurdish-held enclave in northern Syria and is warning that it could undermine peace efforts.

EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said Monday that “I’m extremely worried and I will discuss this, among other things, with our Turkish interlocutors” in coming days.

She said it’s important “to make sure that humanitarian access is guaranteed and that the civilian population, people are not suffering.” She said military efforts should focus on the Islamic State group.

She warned that the Turkish offensive “can undermine seriously the resumption of talks in Geneva, which is what we believe could really bring sustainable peace and security for Syria.”