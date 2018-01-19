Wozniacki advances to 4th round in Australia

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — After saving two match points and trailing 5-1 in the third set in her last match, there were no real dramas in the third round for Caroline Wozniacki.

The second-seeded Wozniacki beat Kiki Bertens 6-4, 6-3 to advance to a fourth-round match against Magdalena Rybarikova.

Wozniacki had to save four break points while serving for the match on Friday but clinched it on her fourth match point when Bertens’ return of serve went long.

On Wednesday, Wozniacki won the last six games of her match with Jana Fett in the second round.

The former No. 1 Wozniacki is one of four players here who could overtake top-seeded Simona Halep for the No 1. ranking at the end of the Australian Open.