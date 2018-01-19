De Blasio discusses Manhattan congestion pricing

NEW YORK (AP) — Mayor Bill de Blasio says he’d like a guarantee that funds raised under a Manhattan congestion pricing proposal would be used for public transportation in New York City.

De Blasio spoke Friday on WNYC about a proposal prepared for New York’s governor.

The idea involves using electronic tolling to charge vehicles for entering certain parts of town during especially busy times. It could cost $11.52 to drive a car into the busiest parts of Manhattan.

De Blasio says the concept is a step in the right direction when compared to previous proposals.

The mayor continues to push for a millionaires’ tax designed to help fix the subways and aid low-income commuters.

He says it might be possible to combine elements of each plan to create a fair solution.