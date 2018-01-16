ODOT closing one lane westbound I-84 6:00 am Wednesday morning

ODOT will close one lane of Westbound I-84 beginning about 6:00 a.m. Jan. 17 to allow a tow company to begin removing the semi that left the highway evening and became partly submerged in the Columbia River east of Corbett (milepost 23). Hazmat specialists from NRC, Inc. placed absorbent booms around the cab early morning, to catch any fluids from the truck. Specialists observed a small and short-lived sheen; at this time it’s believed to have been engine fluids. The cab’s fuel tanks appear intact. Early morning TLC Towing of Ridgefield, WA will erect a crane to remove the semi in stages. The trailer, carrying sacks of rolled oats, will be unloaded; the trailer will be lifted up to the highway; the partly submerged cab will be lifted onshore, where the fuel tanks will be drained into barrels; the barrels will be lifted to the highway; then the cab will be lifted to the highway. It’s impossible to accurately estimate how long the operation will take: It depends on a lot of unknown factors, such as the viability of lifting the trailer in one or several pieces. Travelers on I-84 westbound should expect one lane to be closed east of Corbett for about a mile for most of the day. There may also be several intermittent short full closures of westbound I-84 when large pieces are being lifted to the level of the highway. ODOT will announce later how we’ll fix 50 or more yards of guardrail and posts destroyed in the crash.