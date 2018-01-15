Listen: Senator Jeff Merkley’s town hall meeting in Dufur January 14

Oregon Senator Jeff Merkley is a former state representative, Speaker of the Oregon House and a former aide to Senator Mark Hatfield. He says he finds it humbling to have been elected to that same seat in the Senate in 2008, defeating incumbent Republican Gordon Smith.

Merkley graduated from David Douglas High School, obtained a bachelor of arts degree in International Relations from Stanford University in 1979, and earned a Master of Public Policy degree from the Woodrow Wilson School at Princeton University in 1982.

He is proudly progressive, and was the only U.S. Senator to endorse Sen. Bernie Sanders in the 2016 presidential primary.

In his town hall meeting Sunday, January 14 at Dufur School, Merkley covered a number of subjects, including the Childrens’ Health Insurance Program (CHIP), community health clinics, the tax bill, farm issues, Housing and Urban Development, net neutrality, the Koch brothers, and rural broadband access.

