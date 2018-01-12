Weekend events in the Gorge

Dancing with the Gorge Stars – fundraiser for the Mid-Columbia Community Concerts Association 7:00 to 9:00 pm at The Dalles High School. Six local contestants are paired with their individual pro dancer who teaches them a dance routine and costumes them to compete against their five rival contestants. Just like the TV series but better! Tickets $20 in advance, $25 at the door. Available at Klindt’s Booksellers, The Dalles Area Chamber of Commerce and Lines of Designs.

at Western Aeronautics and Automotive Museum in Hood River. Once a month the museum opens the doors to roll out and run some of its antique airplanes and cars. Visitors watch airplane operations up close and may get to ride in old cars too. Doors open at 9 am, . Activities 10 am to 2 pm

The Dalles Lions Club Tree Pickup from 9 am to 1 pm in The Dalles. Please have your tree at the curb the night before or early morning. Donations gladly accepted – proceeds fund student scholarships, eye exams, glasses for those in need and other community projects.

Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association Jazz Collective Big Band concert with special guests the Mel Brown Septet 7 to 10 pm at the Wy’East Performing Arts Center in the Hood River Valley. Tickets $15 for adults; $10 for children and children under 10 are free.

And , Oregon Senator Jeff Merkley will hold town hall meetings in Wasco, Hood River and Multnomah counties. He’ll be at Dufur School at 1 pm, at Cascade Locks Elementary at 4 pm and at Parkrose High School at 7 pm.

Martin Luther King, Jr’s Birthday holiday. Most government offices closed and no mail.