Billie Jean King backs calls to rename Margaret Court Arena

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Billie Jean King thinks Margaret Court Arena should be renamed, saying she wouldn’t play on the stadium if she was still competing at the Australian Open because of the 24-time major winner’s comments about same-sex marriage and the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community.

King, a pioneer for equality and diversity in tennis, said she had been a vocal proponent of Court having the second show stadium at the Australian Open named in recognition of her contribution to the sport.

“I was fine until lately when she said so many derogatory things about my community, I’m a gay woman — about the LBGTIQ community … that really went deep in my heart and soul.” King said Friday.