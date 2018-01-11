Wyden statement on release of 2018 withholding tables

Senate Finance Committee Ranking Member Ron Wyden, D-Ore., today issued the following statement regarding the IRS’ release of their 2018 withholding tables:

“Republicans are using brute force and speed to implement a law that will deliver a financial blow to hardworking Americans all across the country,” Wyden said. “I look forward to GAO’s independent review of these tables, which will expose whether the Trump administration is tampering with Americans’ paychecks, resulting in a whopping tax bill next year.”

Earlier this week, Wyden and House Ways and Means Ranking Member Rep. Richard Neal, D-Mass., raised concerns that the Trump administration was politically interfering with the development of the 2018 withholding tables. In light of this, the Ranking Members asked the Government Accountability Office (GAO) to independently analyze the new tables and determine whether they would result in the systematic underwithholding of federal taxes from employee paychecks.