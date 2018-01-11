Wyden statement on House passage of bill expanding warrantless spying on Americans

Washington, D.C. –Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., issued the following statement on the House vote to renew warrantless spying on Americans.

“The House-passed bill does absolutely nothing to defend the vast majority of law-abiding Americans from warrantless searches, and in many ways it expands the federal government’s ability to spy on Americans. A concerted campaign of fear-mongering and misinformation pushed this flawed bill over the line,” Wyden said.

“Nevertheless, with 183 House votes, it is clear there is a growing bipartisan coalition to protect innocent Americans from warrantless spying, and that knows it is possible to stand up for Americans’ rights while also keeping our people safe from foreign threats. The Senate must allow real debate and amendments, and not push this legislation through in the dark.”