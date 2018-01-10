SAIF farm seminars January 23 and 24 in The Dalles

What: SAIF will be presenting free half-day seminars on agriculture safety and health. On the presentation will be in English; it will be in Spanish on .

Who should attend: The seminars are designed primarily for people working in agriculture, but are open to anyone interested in ag safety and health–they don’t have to be insured by SAIF.

When: and from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Lunch is included.

Where: The Fort Dalles Readiness Center at 402 E. Scenic Drive.

More information: www.saif.com/agseminars.