Supreme Court hearing argument in 2 vehicle search cases

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is taking up a case involving the search of a rental car that lawyers say has the potential to affect the 115 million car rentals annually in the U.S.

The case involves a man who was driving his fiancee’s rental car when he was pulled over in Pennsylvania. The man was told that because he wasn’t an authorized driver troopers didn’t need his OK for a search, which turned up heroin. Courts have found against him.

The case is one of two vehicle search cases the court is hearing on Tuesday.

The second case involves a Virginia man who was arrested after a police officer walked onto his driveway and pulled back a tarp covering a stolen motorcycle. Virginia’s highest court found the officer’s actions proper.