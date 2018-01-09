Intel CEO: Fixes on the way for serious chip security flaws

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Intel plans to steer toward new business in self-driving cars and other cutting-edge technologies.

But first it has to pull out of a skid caused by a serious security flaw in its processor chips, which undergird many of the world’s smartphones and personal computers.

Intel CEO Brian Krzanich had to devote part of his Monday keynote at the annual CES gadget show in Las Vegas to the vexing flaws disclosed by security researchers last week.

He says Intel aims to fix the problem in the coming week for 90 percent of its recent processors. It should have updates for the remaining 10 percent by the end of the month.

Krzanich says there’s no evidence anyone has attempted to exploit the flaws, which affect processors built by Intel and other chipmakers.