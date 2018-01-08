Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs issues RFP for operation of Oregon Veterans’ home in The Dalles and Lebanon

The Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs (ODVA) has issued a request for proposal (RFP) for an experienced, qualified organization to operate and provide management services for its two award-winning skilled nursing homes, located in The Dalles and Lebanon.

ODVA owns the Oregon Veterans’ Home in The Dalles and the Edward C. Allworth Veterans’ Home in Lebanon, where honored veterans, veteranspouses and qualified Gold Star parents live and receive rehabilitative, memory care, residential and medical care and services from caring and highly trained staff.

This RFP is designed to award a single contract for the operations and management services of the two Veterans’ Homes to a qualified organization that will maintain the high standards of care and accommodations that its honored residents deserve.

An optional pre-proposal conference for organizations planning to submit a proposal will be held at 10 a.m. Feb. 1, 2018, in the Miller Room at the Oregon Medical Education Foundation Conference Center, 11740 S.W. 68th Parkway, Portland. Potential proposers will have an opportunity to discuss the project with ODVA staff and to request clarification about the solicitation documents.

The RFP and attachments can be obtained on the Oregon Procurement Information Network (ORPIN) website at orpin.oregon.gov. Proposals are due no later than 4 p.m., , 2018. For more information regarding the specifics of the RFP, please contact John Osborn at osbornj@odva.state.or.us.

To learn more about the Oregon Veterans’ Homes, and other benefits available to veterans and their families, visit oregon.gov/odva.