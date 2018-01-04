Maryland governor declares state of emergency

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A state of emergency is in effect on parts of Maryland’s Eastern Shore in response to a coastal winter storm.

Gov. Larry Hogan issued the declaration late Wednesday for the Lower Shore, including Somerset, Wicomico and Worcester counties.

Ankle deep snow and wind gusts approaching 50 mph (80 km/h) covered the Ocean City Boardwalk, which was under a blizzard warning Thursday.

Parts of Southern Maryland also reported significant snow accumulations.

Wind restrictions were put in place Thursday on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge. The Coast Guard restricted ships from entering the Port of Baltimore.

Numerous school systems closed throughout the state, including in Baltimore City, where the teachers’ union called for closures after reporting heating issues in numerous schools.