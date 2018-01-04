Divided Democrats face liberal backlash on immigration

WASHINGTON (AP) — With a new deadline fast approaching, Democrats in Congress are struggling to adopt a unified strategy to protect hundreds of thousands of young immigrants from deportation.

Their inaction has enraged liberal activists, who have shifted their anger in recent days from Republicans who control Congress to Democrats seeking to balance their commitment to a progressive priority with their desire to avoid a politically explosive government shutdown.

Liberal groups with millions of members, like MoveOn, are threatening primary election challenges later this year against Democrats who don’t fight hard enough for so-called “Dreamers.” Others are vowing to block campaign cash from uncooperative Democrats, while preparing a wave of camera-friendly protests.

At issue is the fate of about 800,000 young immigrants, many brought to the country illegally as children.