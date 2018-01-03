Interview: Gorge Works program offers summer paid internships

Listen to our interview with Kathy Ursprung by clicking the grey podcast bar at the bottom of the page
Don’t just get a job – build a career
Well-paying skilled career opportunities are available here in the beautiful Columbia Gorge. Explore your career options through a Gorge Works internship or work experience.
Work Experience Plus
• Designed to build work and life skills
• One application links you to multiple opportunities in the Gorge
• Learn about personal and professional development every week from community leaders and industry specialists
• Network with Gorge Works peeers
• Connect with Gorge businesses
Complete your work experience and you’ll be Gorge Works alumni and be connected to the GW jobs board
Nine-week internships start in June 2018. Application deadline January 31.
For Gorge Works details, email nfo@gorgeworks.com or call Kathy Ursprung or Bayoan Ware at the Port of The Dalles (541) 298-4146.