Work begins on West Second between Webber and Hostetler

Here’s a heads up for a long term construction project in The Dalles. Starting this week, Crestline Construction will begin work on West Second between Webber and Hostetler. A press release notes this utility project involves “heavy traffic control measures in the area, in the form of shifting lanes and one lane closures, occasionally regulated with portable timed traffic lights. Motorist wait times could be lengthy, and motorists are encoursged to circumvent the area by way of Hostetler. Construction speed through the area drops to 25 mph. The project will take several months, now through the end of June.”