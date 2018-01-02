The Dalles man killed by train Saturday

A resident of The Dalles was killed by a train Saturday night while walking on the Union Pacific Tracks near the westside location of Oregon Cherry Growers. Chief Pat Ashmore confirmed the deceased as 35-year-old Kenneth Dwayne Strunk of The Dalles. Relatives have been notified.

Police reports say the city police were contacted by the railroad dispatch after the incident and later found the deceased across from the cherry growers on the north side of the tracks. Railroad employees said he was walking along the tracks facing away from the approaching train and apparently did not hear it approach.