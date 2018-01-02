California lawmakers to confront sexual misconduct scandal

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California lawmakers will grapple for the first time as a group with a growing sexual misconduct scandal when they return to Sacramento.

The 2018 legislative year will bring debates over legislation to boost protections for victims and people who report sexual misconduct. The Senate in particular must confront how to handle Sen. Tony Mendoza, who has refused calls to step aside amid a misconduct investigation. Republican Sen. Andy Vidak wants to introduce a measure to expel him.

Lawmakers return Wednesday.

Sexual harassment isn’t the only topic on their plates. Gov. Jerry Brown will submit his budget proposal Jan. 10. And bills that stalled last year on bail reform, single-payer health care and renewable energy will also be back for debate.