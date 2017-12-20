Merkley, Schakowsky Join Calls for New Election in Honduras

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Oregon’s Senator Jeff Merkley, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and Congresswoman Jan Schakowsky (D-IL) released the following joint statement regarding the situation in Honduras:

“We are deeply concerned by the widespread irregularities documented by outside election observers in Honduras’ November 26 presidential election. It is striking that the Organization of American States (OAS) has stated it cannot certify the election results, and that it has called for a new election.

“We join OAS officials in calling for a new election, one that must be free, fair and transparent. We continue to support the peaceful protests of the Honduran people and urge Honduran security forces to refrain from violence and respect the people’s right to make their voices heard.”