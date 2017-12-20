Andrea Yarramilli – Ralphie, Always Loved

Reviewer Maya J, gave this accurate and insightful review on Amazon:

Ralphie, Always Loved takes us through the journey of the unconditional love shared between a wonderful family and their beloved dog. The bond, once set, is unbreakable and forever etched in their hearts. Ralphie’s love is commemorated in this remarkable story, and he lived the happy life all dogs deserve. When his family looks up to the sky, they know his heart lives on forever. May we all be so fortunate as to have a love everlasting as the one seen here. The love of a dog and his family knows no bounds, as witnessed by Ralphie “The Dog Father” and the Yerramillis

About Something Good (AboutSomethingGood.com)

Join Ralphie’s 4000+ followers on Instagram: Ralphie The DogFather (@ralphiealwaysloved) • Instagram photos and videos

Listen to our interview by clicking on the grey podcast bar below: