People still sleeping at airport after blackout

ATLANTA (AP) — Two days after a power loss grounded flights at Atlanta’s airport over the weekend, passengers are still sleeping in the atrium area at the world’s busiest airport.

Video from news outlets Tuesday morning showed passengers sprawled out on benches and chairs, and luggage piled up in a nearby area of the domestic terminal.

The nation’s air-travel system was snarled after the underground blaze knocked out electricity Sunday and crippled Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport for about 11 hours.

The airport on Monday publicized a list of hotels which had availability as airlines worked to rebook passengers and return to normal operations.