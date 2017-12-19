China warns of ‘pressure and challenges’ after Trump report

BEIJING (AP) — China’s main official news agency is warning that U.S.-Chinese relations will face “more pressure and challenges” following President Donald Trump’s decision to label Beijing a rival in a national security report.

The Xinhua News Agency said Tuesday that the decision reflects a “victory of hardliners” in Trump’s administration. It said Trump’s stance “probably means Chinese-U.S. economic and trade relations will face even more pressure and challenges.”

Trump’s report emphasized economic security and repeated complaints that China steals technology and uses “economic inducements” to persuade other governments to serve its strategic interests.

The Global Times newspaper published by the ruling Communist Party said the report “reflects Washington’s reluctance to accept the reality of China’s rise.”