Weekend events – Dec 15-17

FRIDAY

Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association’s Voci ( VO chee) Choir will explore sacred choral works from the Christian, Muslim, Buddhist, Native American and Hindu traditions in two performances this weekend – tonight at 7 pm and Sunday afternoon at 2 pm at the Hood River Middle School auditorium. Tickets $15 for adults 18 and over, $10 for ages 10 though 17 and free for children 9 or younger.

SATURDAY

Santa is coming to The Dalles Downtown! Get your picture with Santa, make a tree ornament and check out the bake sale from the Kiwanis Key Club 10 am to 2 pm at 407 E 2nd St. Suggested donation $5 for photo with Santa.

Jacob Williams Winery will have an interactive Christmas cooking demonstration and wine pairing class. “Dining, Wining & Glad Tidings,”, will be held from 3 to 4:30 pm on Saturday. Cost is $45.

SUNDAY

Gingerbread House Workshop Sunday from 3 to 5 pm at Bent River Restaurant, 1535 Bargeway Road. Cost $30 per Family, of which $5 goes to Mid-Columbia Community Action.

Free Annual Handel’s Messiah Community Concert Sunday, Dec. 17th 7:00pm at St. Peter’s Landmark Cathedral, 405 Lincoln St., in The Dalles