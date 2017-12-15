OSP looking for information on crash involving Goldendale woman the took the life of a Bend man

OSP is asking for the public’s assistance with the investigation that killed a Bend man last week. Shannon ROGERS, from Goldendale, Washington, is believed to have been driving in a reckless manner prior to the crash that took the life of a Bend man.

Investigators believe ROGERS was traveling from Fresno, CA to Goldendale when the crash occurred. Any persons who may have witnessed the vehicle in the attached photographs driving in an unsafe manner is urged to contact Senior Trooper Toni Raugust at 503-375-3555.

ROGERS is still at Saint Charles Bend receiving medical care. No further information at this time.

Previous Release:

On , 2017, at about 10:15 a.m., Oregon State Police (OSP) Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the report of a two-vehicle crash on Highway 97 at Milepost 151 (near Sunriver).

Preliminary investigation revealed that a silver 2006 Nissan Quest, operated by Shannon Ray ROGERS, age 55, of Goldendale, Washington, was traveling northbound when for unknown reasons, struck the rear of a northbound white 1981 Toyota pickup, operated by Brian Jay HARRIS, age 56, of Bend. The Toyota veered off the road and impacted into a tree and the Nissan continued northbound and then veered off the road and also impacted into a tree.

HARRIS was pronounced deceased at the scene and ROGERS received non-life threatening injuries and was transported to the local area hospital for treatment.

Highway 97 was closed for about 30 minutes until one alternating lane was opened for traffic. OSP was assisted at the scene by Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, Sunriver Fire Department, Bend Fire and Rescue, and Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT).

Alcohol and speed are being investigated as possible contributing factors in the crash. This is an ongoing investigation and more information will be released when available.