GoFundMe account swells for Goldendale family that lost everything

A young family in Goldendale escaped with only the clothes on their back as a chimney fire at their home spread to the rest of the house and left it a total loss. Sean and Ashley Bryan and their son Alex lost everything. We hate to report stories like these, but do love to report on the outcome of a GoFundMe account set up in their name. The site had a goal of $5,000, and in less than 48 hours, the generous residents of Goldendale and surrounding areas have contribued more than $8,900 to that fund.

Like to help? Here’s the GoFundMe LINK