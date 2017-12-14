Bannon, undeterred, under siege from GOP after Alabama loss

NEW YORK (AP) — He’s come under fire from fellow Republicans, blamed for coughing up a safe Senate seat in deep-red Alabama and for foisting damaging political advice on President Donald Trump.

But in the aftermath of the stinging defeat, former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon shows no signs of abandoning his guerrilla war against the GOP establishment.

Bannon wholeheartedly backed Roy Moore, the insurgent conservative who upended the incumbent Republican senator in the primary but then faltered in Tuesday’s general election amid accusations that he preyed upon underage girls.

The accusations prompted many national party leaders to abandon the nominee,

But Bannon stuck with Moore. And when he lost, Republicans turned on the Brietbart News head who had already made scores of enemies for declaring a siege on his own party.